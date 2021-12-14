Edge On The Clock: Anheuser-Busch Discontinues Travis Scott’s Spiked Seltzer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer has been discontinued. Anheuser-Busch says it has decided to stop all production of the Cacti Agave seltzers after “careful evaluation.” The decision comes in the wake of last month’s Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 people died and many more were hurt. The seltzers debuted in March, and sold out their first week.

Plus, Kim Kardashian is a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in California. The reality show star revealed on Instagram that she passed what she called “the baby bar exam,” which is typically given to first year law students.

And, Christmas is just 12 days away, so it’s time to start thinking about getting cookies ready for Santa! To get you in the spirit, Google just released the most searched Christmas cookies by state.

