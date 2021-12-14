Event Featuring Teachers Crawling For Cash Prompts Apology

1/7 Stampede team staff help teachers count the dollar bills they collected on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

2/7 A pile of dollar bills sits on a table on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, following the first-ever Dash For Cash for teachers between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

3/7 A teacher reaches for a rogue dollar bill that fell onto the ice on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

4/7 Local teachers wave to the crowd while holding piles of money in their shirts on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

5/7 Local teachers scramble for dollar bills to fund projects for their classrooms on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)



6/7 Barry Longden, Harrisburg High School teacher, shoves dollar bills down the neck of his shirt on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

7/7 Patrick Heyen, Memorial Middle School teacher, shovels dollar bills into his shirt on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)













SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning.

The “Dash For Cash” Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Stampede arena was a competition in which 10 local teachers were selected to go out on the ice and grab as much cash as they could for school projects.

The event was heavily criticized on social media.

The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, together issued an apology Monday and said they would be providing an additional $15,500 to area teachers.