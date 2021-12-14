Extreme Winds Across the Rockies & Plains Wednesday

A power system brought very heavy rain and flash flooding across southern California on Tuesday. This system will transition to a high wind event from the central Rockies into the Plains on Wednesday. Power outages and wind damage is expected with wind gusts possibly exceeding 70 mph.

Below is just one models output of potential wind gusts – there will be isolated high gusts from this system.

If you are ever in a high wind event it is important to avoid exterior rooms and vehicles.

This same potent system will arrive in the Carolinas on Saturday. While the southeast is not anticipating a extreme wind event or flash flooding, this will bring scattered showers to the region Saturday and a cool down on Sunday.