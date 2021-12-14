PGA TOUR Superstore Joins Promenade on Providence Lineup

1/2

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — PGA TOUR Superstore is coming soon to Promenade on Providence, adding to the shopping center’s comprehensive list of lifestyle-oriented retail and services on Providence Road between Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Interstate 485 in Ballantyne. It’s expected to open spring 2022.

PGA TOUR Superstore (35,640 square feet) is the country’s leading specialty retailer for golf and tennis – and pickleball too. This is PGA TOUR Superstore’s first location in North Carolina.

“We have been looking to usher in a new experience for Charlotte-area residents for quite some time and are thrilled to finally be opening in the Queen City,” said Randy Peitsch, Chief Operating Officer, PGA TOUR Superstore.

Inside PGA TOUR Superstore, golf enthusiasts from beginners to avids alike can work on their swing in PGA TOUR Superstore’s state-of-the-art fitting STUDIO, as well as customer-friendly interactive simulators and practice bays. The store will also feature a huge putting green for customers. In addition, customers can choose from a variety of brands to find their perfect golf attire for both on and off the course. The store will also offer all the accessories one can imagine.

The store will open in spring of 2022 at 5341 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Suite 200. For more information about PGA TOUR Superstore, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or visit https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/.

About Promenade on Providence

Promenade on Providence is a lifestyle-oriented shopping center located at the intersection of major Charlotte arteries Providence Road and I-485. Popular retailers at the complex include Ann Taylor Loft, Hallmark, Jos A. Bank, The Fresh Market, Sun & Ski Sports and Total Wine & More. Promenade on Providence is owned and managed by Childress Klein. More information can be found on https://promenadeonprovidence.com/. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Childress Klein

As one of the largest real estate development, investment and management companies in the Southeast, Childress Klein has developed more than 50 million square feet of commercial real estate and owns assets valued at more than $2 billion. Guided by the highest standards, Childress Klein recognizes that each property and client need is unique. With more than 33 years of dedicated commercial real estate experience, backed by a team of 280 dedicated and experienced professionals, Childress Klein takes a hands-on approach to investment, development and management by putting clients’ needs and interests first. Childress Klein is committed to building and maintaining long-term relationships with tenants and clients through developing solutions that best position them for success. For more information, visit www.childressklein.com.