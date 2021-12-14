Tasty Tuesday: Christmas Cocktails with Link & Pin

WCCB Staff,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are getting in the festive spirit with Ron Oleksa from Link & Pin – showing off how to whip up some Christmas cookie cocktails!

To make this at home, you’ll need…

  • 3 oz almond milk (or cashew milk, oatmeal milk, soy milk)
  • 1.5 oz rum (or bourbon)
  • 1/2 oz amaretto
  • 1/2 oz vanilla bean syrup (vanilla beans & simple syrup)
  • 3 or 4 drops butter extract
  • ice
  • nutmeg
  • tiniest pinch of salt

