Tasty Tuesday: Christmas Cocktails with Link & Pin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are getting in the festive spirit with Ron Oleksa from Link & Pin – showing off how to whip up some Christmas cookie cocktails!
To make this at home, you’ll need…
- 3 oz almond milk (or cashew milk, oatmeal milk, soy milk)
- 1.5 oz rum (or bourbon)
- 1/2 oz amaretto
- 1/2 oz vanilla bean syrup (vanilla beans & simple syrup)
- 3 or 4 drops butter extract
- ice
- nutmeg
- tiniest pinch of salt
