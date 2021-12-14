Tasty Tuesday: Christmas Cocktails with Link & Pin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are getting in the festive spirit with Ron Oleksa from Link & Pin – showing off how to whip up some Christmas cookie cocktails!

To make this at home, you’ll need…

3 oz almond milk (or cashew milk, oatmeal milk, soy milk)

1.5 oz rum (or bourbon)

1/2 oz amaretto

1/2 oz vanilla bean syrup (vanilla beans & simple syrup)

3 or 4 drops butter extract

ice

nutmeg

tiniest pinch of salt

Book now for Christmas Eve – slots are filling up fast!