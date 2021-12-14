The Snark: 90 Day Fiance, Miss Universe, Arctic Ice & Brian Williams
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the season premiere of “90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,” we meet to guys who believe they’ve found love overseas. We give one them advice from a special celebrity guest.
Interesting info about our new Miss Universe.
Arctic ice disappearing faster than…
Finally, Brian Williams says goodbye.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook