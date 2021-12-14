Woman Charged With Failing To Get Hurt Dog Help Due In Court

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington woman is scheduled to appear in court to answer to charges that she ignored orders to have her dog treated after it suffered a broken leg when it was hit by a car and instead hid it under her house.

A local news outlet reports that Isabel Salgado Perez was arrested on Oct. 27 and freed on a $1,000 bond. Perez is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Davidson County District Court.

A Lexington police officer wrote in an arrest report that Perez didn’t take her dog to a vet when she was told to do so by Lexington Animal Control.