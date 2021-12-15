Napa On Providence ‘Dinner Under The Stars’ Raises More Than $28,000 At Annual American Cancer Society Charlotte Benefit

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Napa on Providence raised more than $28,000 from its eighth annual Breast Cancer Benefit “Dinner Under the Stars” supporting the American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina. More than 200 guests enjoyed a three-course meal with complimentary drinks and live music by @genachambersmusic. A live auction with amazing items encouraged all attendees to get in on the action.

The annual dinner was hosted by former Carolina Panther Kurt Coleman.

“I am thrilled to be associated with this annual event in our community. Cancer affects so many people, and my family is no exception. With my dad being a breast cancer survivor, events such as this make it possible to share stories from a positive position. I have learned so much from him on and off the playing field and having the opportunity to host a benefit that matters to so many people makes for greater impact in the Charlotte community,” said Coleman.

Ron Coleman joined by zoom to share his story.

Coleman was joined by former teammates including Mike Tolbert, Jonathan Stewart, and Tre Boston. Current Carolina Panther player Shaq Thompson joined by zoom.

Napa on Providence General Manager, Kim Hemsley, started this event eight years ago to give back to those fighting breast cancer. “ I lost my Mom to breast cancer and want to help ensure a future free from the pain and suffering caused by breast cancer for my family and others in the community. Since the event began, we have raised over $100,000 to fund research and patient programs.”

Celebrate this festive holiday season at Napa on Providence. Stop in today for an amazing meal or pick up a gift card for the food and wine lovers in your life.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in life-saving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

For more information, visit cancer.org.