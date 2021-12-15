Police Search For Suspects After A Shooting At A Monroe Business Leaves 2 Critically Injured 

1/3 2005 Toyota Corolla with tag number EEK-5830

MONROE, N.C. — Police are searching for three men and a suspect vehicle after a shooting at a business in Monroe Tuesday evening left two individuals critically injured.

Detectives say the shooting occurred between several individuals at Monroe Discount Beverage on Morgan Mill Road around 5 p.m.

During the shooting, detectives say two individuals were shot and are currently in critical condition.

Police are searching for a red 2005 Toyota Corolla with tag number EEK-5830 and three Black men who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of the suspects or their car is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.