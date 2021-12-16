Charlotte Area Veterans Invited To Pick Up Holiday Care Packages At Local VA Clinic On Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Independence Fund and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have come together to provide veterans and their families with holiday care packages through a no-contact drive-thru at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center on Thursday.

Veterans are invited to visit the local VA clinic on Tyvola Road from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to pick up their care packages filled with food and cleaning supplies.

Officials say Christmas gifts will also be passed out thanks to a grant provided by Walmart.