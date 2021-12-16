Chester High Student Killed In Crash, Another Injured

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal crash after a 16-year-old Chester High School student was killed and another student was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday.

Troopers say a 16-year-old male student was driving south on Pineridge Road around 11 a.m. in a 2002 Honda Accord, when he traveled off the road to the left, overturned, and struck a fence and tree.

He was airlifted to a hospital immediately after the single-vehicle crash and his passenger, a 16-year-old female student, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The Chester County coroner has identified this female student as Ternayja Murphy.

Counselors will be available at Chester High for any students effected by this loss.

The investigation into this fatal collision is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.

 

 