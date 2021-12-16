The Snark: Below Deck, Family Chantel, Millenials & “Dancing With Myself” Audition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Below Deck,” Captain Lee isn’t happy after the departing guests bring up a major mistake by the deck crew.

“The Family Chantel” has jumped the shark with a microphone in hand.

Derek, A Gen Xer, explains the results of a study on millenials.

Finally, some weird news about topless beaches & a new NBC dance competition series.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook