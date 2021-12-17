NFL Player To Donate $20K In Christmas Cheer To Rock Hill Students

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill students and their families will be gifted $20,000 in gift cards and Cleveland Brown swag thanks to large holiday donation provided by NFL player Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, a 2011 South Pointe High alum and current Cleveland Brown, is supporting students for the seventh year with this holiday donation through his foundation.

This year, The Jadeveon Clowney Help In Time Foundation will host the annual Jingle-A-Thon to provide Walmart gift cards to students on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rock Hill Schools Central Office on E. Black Street.

Rock Hill students and their families are invited to meet at the Central Office and participate in the festivities (some of which are a surprise), as the Help in Time Foundation and Clowney family spread holiday cheer this 2021.