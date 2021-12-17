The Snark: OC Housewives, Addicted To Marriage & Weird News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” a text so long it needs an intermission.

Amy on “Addicted to Marriage” is hoping the 5th time will be the charm.

Finally, some weird news about a 58 foot long stolen bridge and an Omicron restaurant in Wisconsin.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook