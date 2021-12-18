Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2021

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County is reporting its 8th confirmed rabies case of 2021 after a dog in Bessemer City was attacked by an infected raccoon on Wednesday.

Around 11:22 a.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement answered the call for service on Jim Clark in response to a dog getting attacked by a raccoon in a yard nearby.

The raccoon was then tested for rabies at a lab in North Carolina, and officials say a positive test result came back on Friday, December 17th.

Officials say the dog that was exposed to rabies was vaccinated and received a rabies booster shot following the incident.

Animal Care and Enforcement also canvassed the neighborhood, near the area of Jim Clark Road, to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department Health and Human Services so they could complete a follow up investigation.