U.S. Marshals Searching For Suspect In Fatal Drive-By Shooting In Shelby, Offering $5,000 Reward

The Latest:

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by Shelby Police for the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Santana Eaves Jr. is wanted for 1st degree murder after he shot and killed 16-year-old Skyreria Poston on November 9th in Shelby.

Authorities say Eaves has connections to Cleveland and Gaston Counties and possibly Virginia, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

Eaves is described as a 20-year-old Black man, 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Eaves’ whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 immediately or use the USMS anonymous tip app.

Original Story (11/10/21):

SHELBY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Shelby.

Shelby Police say Skyteria Poston was shot as she sat inside a car at her home on Roberts Street and Martin Street. The girl’s mother heard the gunshots. When she ran outside her home, she found the teen lying on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

“My baby girl that didn’t do nothing was laying here dead. They gonna have to pay for this,” says Mona Chatman, Poston’s mother.

1/3 Santana Almont Eaves, Jr.

2/3 Skyteria Poston

3/3 Skyteria Poston





Through an initial investigation, police determined that a vehicle had driven past the house and fired a weapon at the residence. Skyteria was the only person struck by gunfire.

Police have identified 20-year-old Santana Eaves Jr. as a suspect in the deadly shooting. Arrest warrants for first degree murder and discharging weapon into occupied property have been issued for Eaves, according to officials. Police say additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.