Police: Drag Race Leads To Fatal Wreck In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — E. Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia has been closed as detectives investigate a fatal wreck that occurred after a drag racing incident Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on E. Hudson Boulevard at Forbes Road around 2 p.m.

Police have confirmed one known fatality.

#GastoniaPd investigating fatal collision on E. Hudson Blvd at Forbes Rd. E. Hudson Blvd CLOSED at Forbes Rd. Seek an alt route or watch for police direction in area. Call received 2:09pm. Updates provided as info confirmed. #GastoniaNews pic.twitter.com/MKPFvxmLIk — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 18, 2021

Authorities say E. Hudson Boulevard is closed between Union Road and Windsor Woods Drive as detectives continue to investigate.

