Police: Drag Race Leads To Fatal Wreck In Gastonia

Samantha Gilstrap,

GASTONIA, N.C. — E. Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia has been closed as detectives investigate a fatal wreck that occurred after a drag racing incident Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on E. Hudson Boulevard at Forbes Road around 2 p.m.

Police have confirmed one known fatality.

Authorities say E. Hudson Boulevard is closed between Union Road and Windsor Woods Drive as detectives continue to investigate.

