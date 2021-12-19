Santa’s House Goes Up For Sale On Zillow | PHOTOS
P.C. Courtesy of Zillow.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For $1 million dollars you can buy Santa’s 25-acre property and home located in the North Pole.
“Santa!! I know him!”
…and now you know his house 😏
— Zillow (@zillow) December 18, 2021
As advertised on Zillow, the property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage for an all-weather sleigh, and stables for the eight live-in reindeer.
The Clauses have even added new additions to their home including a stationery bike, a newly-adopted puppy, and more.
