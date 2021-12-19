Santa’s House Goes Up For Sale On Zillow | PHOTOS

1/26

P.C. Courtesy of Zillow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For $1 million dollars you can buy Santa’s 25-acre property and home located in the North Pole.

“Santa!! I know him!” …and now you know his house 😏 — Zillow (@zillow) December 18, 2021

As advertised on Zillow, the property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage for an all-weather sleigh, and stables for the eight live-in reindeer.

The Clauses have even added new additions to their home including a stationery bike, a newly-adopted puppy, and more.

