Atrium Health Opens New Medical Office Building In Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Atrium Health celebrated the opening of its newest medical office building, Atrium Health Birkdale Landing Medical Plaza, in Huntersville, North Carolina, on Monday, Dec. 20.

The new Atrium Health One Health Family Medicine & Urgent Care will provide the Lake Norman area with convenient primary care access and a walk-in urgent care that is open seven days a week. Atrium Health also provides specialty care at Birkdale Landing Medical Plaza, which will include dermatology, endocrinology, family medicine, neurology, pulmonology, sleep medicine and Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute Sports Medicine.

Atrium Health understands waiting for an appointment can be frustrating. To better serve its patients, Birkdale Landing Medical Plaza offers primary care and sports medicine appointments within 24 hours and waits less than five days to see a specialist.

“At Atrium Health, we are called to care for everyone and part of that is making sure our patients and their neighbors have easy access to high-quality care close to home,” said Roy Hawkins Jr., senior vice president and president of the North Market for Atrium Health. “This new Birkdale Landing Medical Plaza accomplishes that across a broad spectrum of primary and secondary care services.”

Atrium Health saw the necessity of more opportunities to improve health in the area and knew it could provide the care residents need. Birkdale Landing is situated within blocks of Atrium Health Huntersville, which has an emergency department and other specialist offices in internal medicine, rehabilitation, gynecological and obstetrics.

Birkdale Landing Medical Plaza is not the only enhancement Atrium Health is bringing to the Lake Norman area. Earlier this year, it received approval to construct a new 160,000 square-foot, 30 bed hospital, complete with an emergency department and a helipad in nearby Cornelius. Atrium Health Lake Norman is planned to open in 2024.

To schedule an appointment, patients may reach out to Atrium Health Birkdale Landing.