Man Arrested, Charged After Car Chase In Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a car chase in Albemarle Friday night, according to authorities.

The Albemarle police noticed a Chevy vehicle driving recklessly around 10:11 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Leonard Avenue.

The officer at the scene activated blue lights and the siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the vehicle traveled from East Main Street to Badin Road, the driver failed to stop at a red light at the connector before continuing on Badin Road, police said.

According to officials, the driver disregarded the officers attempt to stop him and continued driving recklessly. The vehicle eventually traveled into the Town of Badin where it came to a stop at the Badin Mart.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Latarius Williams, was arrested without further incident, according to police. During a search by police of the vehicle, two handguns and a baggie with marijuana was found.

Williams also had a large amount of cash on him, police said.

Police said Williams has been charged with fleeing/eluding arrest, possession with intent to sell/deliver, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.