Moderna: Initial Booster Data Shows Good Results On Omicron

1/2 A man receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday to address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

2/2 A woman receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as riders train at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday to address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Moderna said lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron.

A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects. Moderna’s data hasn’t yet undergone scientific review.

But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities pleas for people to get the extra shots.