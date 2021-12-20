Suspect Arrested Following Northwest Charlotte Homicide, Police Chase Into South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A murder suspect is in custody following a police pursuit from northwest Charlotte into South Carolina, according to police.

Officers were called to Long Grass Court Monday afternoon in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to a news release.

Officers were able to identify a suspect. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the suspect failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

Investigators say the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Helicopter and Canine Units followed the vehicle until it entered South Carolina then the York County Sheriff’s Office took the lead.

The pursuit ended a short time later and the suspect ran from the vehicle, according to police. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident approximately 15 minutes later, according to a news release.

Police say the preliminary investigation has concluded that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. No other details have been released at this time.