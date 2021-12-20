The Snark: 90 Day Fiance, Facebook, Miracles & Weird News
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On”90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 days,” we meet Mike, a guy who probably needs a mom more than he needs a fiance.
Gino is in a long distance relationship with Ximena from Colombia. She does not lack in confidence.
Around 50-thousand Facebook users have been a target of malicious surveillance activity, or as they call it, Monday.
Finally, Derek wraps it up with your daily dose of weird news.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook