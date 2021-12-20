Winter Is Here, But Not For Long

We got some much needed rain this weekend. We’re nearly at average for the month but still down about 7 inches for the year. The other big story, temps really falling off these last few days. High temps were in the 70s to start the weekend then yesterday we were in the 60s during the morning and those temps fell into the 50s and then 40s as the day went on. I don’t expect us to make it out of the 40s this afternoon or on Tuesday.

Tuesday also brings another chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Low pressure from the Gulf will work it’s away across the Southeast Tuesday into early Wednesday. Our best rain chances will be south and east of I-85 but there could still be a few tweaks to the forecast before the rain starts on Tuesday.

Monday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late. High: 47. Winds: NE 5-10

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Scattered PM Showers. Best rain chances south & east of I-85. High: 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 59.

Thursday: Sunny. High 52.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. High: 59.

Christmas: Sunny. High: 66.