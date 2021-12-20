York Co. Church Vandalized With Obscene And Racial Slurs

YORK CO., S.C. – York County Deputies are trying to figure out who vandalized a local place of worship.

Investigators say someone wrote obscene and racial slurs outside the Lake Wylie campus of NewSpring Church.

Deputies say church staff arrived early Sunday morning to find the slurs written with a marker.

They also found the marker and some other evidence at the scene.

The words were quickly painted over.

It comes a little over a month after an arson at another church in York County.

Someone set fire to Seventh Day Adventists Church in Rock Hill on November 16th.