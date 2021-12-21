Charlotte Knights To Host Ballpark’s 1st Ever Sports Card Show On January 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are partnering with BM Sports Cards to host the ballpark’s first-ever Sports Card Show on Saturday, January 8th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Truist Field.

“I’m very excited to partner with the Charlotte Knights and host this show at Truist Field,” stated Burke McKinney, BM Sports Cards. “The ballpark is the perfect venue for a show and we hope to attract fans of all ages. The card-collecting hobby is very hot right now and I can’t think of a more appropriate place to welcome sports fans in the Charlotte area then to one of the nicest venues in all of sports, Truist Field.”

Officials say the event will feature 100 vendor tables and will be held inside the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge (located on the third floor of Truist Field).

Admission is $5 per adult and free for children 12-year-old and under.

Fans will be asked to enter the ballpark through the main gates in order to get into the event.