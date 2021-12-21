Charlotte’s University Soup Kitchen Collects Donations For 2nd Annual “Santa’s Helpers” Giveaway

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with Charlotte’s University Soup Kitchen say they are still collecting donations to give to children in need this holiday season for their second annual “Santa’s Helpers” giveaway on Thursday and Friday.

The soup kitchen has been serving the Charlotte community all month long by giving away clothing and toys to children in different communities across the city.

On Thursday, December 23rd and Friday, December 24th, University Soup Kitchen officials say they will be converting their “Mobile Help Center” into a “Mobile Sleigh” and delivering toys directly to the homes of children in need.

Officials say they have had a surge in demand and could use help providing toys.

Officials say items still needed for donation include:

Action figures.

Dolls.

Electronics.

Bicycles.

Sports toys.

Anime.

Disney.

Marvel.

Infant clothes.

Baby clothes (18-24 months).

Kids shoes (1-5 c and t, as well as size 5).

Drawing/ art supplies.

Clothes for a 16 year old female.

Clothes for a 15 year old male.

Kids shoes and clothes.

Anyone who wants to donate but cannot physically contribute toys is welcome to give via cashapp: $helpuniversity, or paypal: paypal.me/helpuniversity .

Officials say anyone who wants to help wrap or distribute the donations can do so by registering here.