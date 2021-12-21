Cooper Pushes For COVID Boosters, Won’t Reimpose Mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and top state health officials are making a push ahead of the holidays to expand free at-home testing and encourage vaccinated individuals to get a booster.

But they declined to reimpose statewide mandates — even as they warned on Monday of a huge COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant.

Over two-thirds of North Carolina adults have received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the J&J vaccine.

But Cooper said 62% of vaccinated people have not yet received boosters.

Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection.