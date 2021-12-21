Mondo’s Christmas Morning Monkey Bread
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Join Emma Mondo as she teaches Brianna Dahlquist and the viewers of Rising how to make Mondo’s Christmas Morning Monkey Bread!
Ingredients:
-3 cans of cinnamon rolls
-1 cup of white sugar
-1 cup of brown sugar
– Half cup of melted butter
-2 tbsp cinnamon
Directions:
– preheat oven to 350 degrees
– cut cinnamon rolls into quarters
– mix sugar and cinnamon in a bag with the cut up pieces
-melt butter and brown sugar in microwave
– grease pan add cinnamon roll pieces to bundt pan
– pout melted butter over pieces
– bakes for 35-40, then enjoy! 🙂