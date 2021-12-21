CHARLOTTE N.C. – Join Emma Mondo as she teaches Brianna Dahlquist and the viewers of Rising how to make Mondo’s Christmas Morning Monkey Bread!

Ingredients:

-3 cans of cinnamon rolls

-1 cup of white sugar

-1 cup of brown sugar

– Half cup of melted butter

-2 tbsp cinnamon

Directions:

– preheat oven to 350 degrees

– cut cinnamon rolls into quarters

– mix sugar and cinnamon in a bag with the cut up pieces

-melt butter and brown sugar in microwave

– grease pan add cinnamon roll pieces to bundt pan

– pout melted butter over pieces

– bakes for 35-40, then enjoy! 🙂