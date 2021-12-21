Mooresville Students Donate 300 Pounds Of Food To Local Soup Kitchen

1/3

2/3

3/3





MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool recently donated 300 pounds of food and essential items to the Mooresville Soup Kitchen to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to those in need this holiday season.

Students and staff, in addition to food, collected essential items such a toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, combs, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, gloves, and socks to create more than 150 “Blessing Bags” for underprivileged families.

Officials say through this initiative, students were taught the importance of helping others in the community, especially over the holidays.

Mooresville Soup Kitchen provides meals, fellowship, and encouragement to those in need. The kitchen serves veterans, at-risk youth, the homeless, victims of domestic violence, senior citizens, and the working poor.

Click here to read more about Mooresville Soup Kitchen.