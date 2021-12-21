N.C. Wildlife Experts Offer Safety Tips To Hunters As Holidays Bring Most Popular Hunting Days

RALEIGH, N.C. — As the holidays approach, so do North Carolina’s most popular hunting days. Wildlife experts are providing a few basic safety tips to hunters in preparation.

Wildlife officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say traditionally Christmas Eve and Christmas Day tend to be very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, this year is expected to be no exception.

“Before you head out the door to hunt or fish, it’s important to make sure you have everything you need for an enjoyable and successful outing,” said Captain Branden Jones of the agency’s Law Enforcement Division. “It’s easy to become complacent about safety when hunting and fishing with friends and family, but it’s imperative to keep safety as your number one priority. We want you to continue to make memories and enjoy the outdoors for many years to come.”

Jones offers these basic safety tips to hunters and anglers: