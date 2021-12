GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to Herman Drive, off of West Hudson Boulevard, just before 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. The initial report to police stated that two people were shot and one person was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

The suspect in the homicide case has been located and is in police custody. No additional suspects being sought, according to authorities.