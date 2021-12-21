Some Cold December Rain
Some scattered showers mainly along and south of I-85 this afternoon/evening.
A low pressure system from the gulf will moves northeast across Florida this afternoon, then tracks off the Carolina Coast tonight. This rainmaker will bring increased rain chances mainly along and south of I-85 today into tonight. Relatively quiet weather is expected the rest of the week with sunshine and another warm-up toward Christmas.
Tuesday
Scattered PM rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high of 53.
Friday (Christmas Eve)
Mostly sunny, near 60.