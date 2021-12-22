Breezy Then Easy As Temperatures Warm Toward Christmas
Then sun returns but things will be breezy before a huge warm-up for Christmas Day.
A dry cold front moves across the area today bringing with it gusty conditions in the high country and breezy conditions for the rest of us. After that, things quiet down as high pressure takes hold and temperatures rise 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 3 to 9 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday (Christmas Eve)
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday (Christmas Day)
Sunny, Very Warm. High 69.