Breezy Then Easy As Temperatures Warm Toward Christmas

A dry cold front moves across the area today bringing with it gusty conditions in the high country and breezy conditions for the rest of us. After that, things quiet down as high pressure takes hold and temperatures rise 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 3 to 9 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.