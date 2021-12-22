Growing Memorial For CMPD Officer Killed In Tractor Trailer Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a growing memorial as the community mourns the death of a CMPD officer killed while directing traffic on I-85 in University City.

A procession Thursday morning will take Officer Mia Goodwin’s body from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Officer Goodwin died early Wednesday morning after two tractor trailers collided on I-85 southbound, near the W.T. Harris overpass.

Three other officers also hit are expected to be OK.

“She risked her life. She risked her life every day. And being a new mom and coming back out on the streets, with three babies at home to do what she did, she deserves everybody’s respect,” says Crystal Ashe, who visited the memorial on Wednesday night.

Goodwin, a mother to a four month old, one year old, and three year old, just returned from maternity leave last week.

Goodwin’s husband is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cmpd-officer-goodwins-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR10b-rzxARrgQ1Za7WZromS-eK2wOf-Miqy1a9X0KuUM9zkKteZRDX_l0s

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-ofc-goodwin-cmpd

The local Fraternal Order of Police is also accepting donations for the family:

https://www.ncfoplodge9.com/