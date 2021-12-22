At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits No Longer Available At Mecklenburg County Libraries

The Latest:

Due to high demand ahead of the holidays and nationwide supply chain issues, officials say COVID-19 at-home test kits will no longer be available at Mecklenburg County library locations.

Original Story (12/3/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials say beginning Monday, December 6th, more free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be made available at additional locations around Mecklenburg County.

Officials say Mecklenburg County Public Health, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, began offering these at-home COVID-19 testing kits earlier this year to residents facing barriers to testing.

Including those who had trouble accessing local testing sites or those who could not afford to purchase an at-home kit.

Health officials say the new test kits will be available via curbside pick-up at designated library branches and public health locations.

The kits (available while supplies last) are provided by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for free and no ID or insurance is required.

Officials say the following locations will be distributing the at-home test kits: