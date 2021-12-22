Morning Brew: Taco Bell Adds Chicken Wings To Its Menu And A Six-Year-Old Girl From Australia Is Buying Her First Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s Pure Intentions Coffee Morning Brew segment, Taco Bell adds chicken wings to its menu, and a six-year-old girl from Australia is buying her first home.

Taco Bell is expanding beyond tacos and spreading its wings! The fast-food company is adding chicken wings to the menu next month. The new golden crispy wings will be available starting January 6th. The wings are coated in Mexican queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce but, there’s a catch – the wings will only be available for one week!

A girl from Melbourne, Australia is buying her very first home at the ripe age of six! Ruby McLellan, along with her sister Lucy and brother Gus have saved money over the years to buy their very own plot of land. The kids’ father, Cam McLellan, a property investment expert, revealed that each one of his children had saved up $2,000 to contribute to the land. The property cost $671,000.