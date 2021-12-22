‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: Victim Of Violent Attack Caught On Video Talks About Beating, Kidnapping

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman is confused, hurt and afraid. 24-year-old Cheyenne walked us through the night she was brutally beaten and kidnapped in a violent attack captured on video at a stranger’s home in East Charlotte. Cheyenne ran to the home in the middle of the night when she tried to get away from a man she loved.

Cheyenne says it started after she got into a fight with him.

“We were on Independence, and he pulled over and we started fighting. We drove to Monroe Road and we started fighting again,” she says.

Cheyenne says they stopped at a friend’s house and they went their separate ways. She walked away, and he drove away from the home. She says she was trying to make it to a friend’s house and found herself walking along Driftwood Drive off Albemarle Road around 3 a.m. She noticed someone following her.

“That’s when he had seen me and he put the car in park and I took off. He ran after me, and just drug me down the steps and I was crying for help,” says Cheyenne. The video of the attack was captured on a family’s Ring camera, and they called police. The video has been viewed thousands of times. Cheyenne says unfortunately, her daughter watched it too.

The suspect in this case was arrested the next day. 32-year-old Louis Meadows is charged with first degree kidnapping and assault. He remains behind bars.

“Domestic violence is about power and control and when the abuser feels like they’re losing that control is when they typically carry out on their threats that they’ve made,” says Tabitha Lane with Safe Alliance. She says 20 people per minute are victims of domestic violence, that’s about 10 million people a year.

Cheyenne has a fractured nose as a result of the beating. She’s thankful she’s alive.

If you, or someone you know is being abused, call the 24/7 Hope Line at 980-771-4673.

The Latest:

Original Story (12/15/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the victim and suspect of a violent kidnapping in east Charlotte after it was all caught on video.

WARNING: The above video shows content that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A victim can be seen attempting to flee from the suspect on foot while seeking help, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the victim, threw them on the ground and proceeded to assault them multiple times.

Officers say the victim was then dragged against their will toward a car parked on the roadway, and that car, possibly a silver Honda Fit, was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road.

Police ask anyone with more information on this incident or the whereabouts of either subject to call 911 immediately or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-16000 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.