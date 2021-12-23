City Of Charlotte Solid Waste Services Holiday Collection Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solid Waste Services in Charlotte will operate on a normal schedule through Christmas.

Services will collect trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk items on Friday, December 24th and Friday, December 31st.

Officials say Christmas tree collection will begin Monday, December 27th.

Real Christmas trees can be placed curbside with other yard waste items, but officials remind residents that artificial trees must be scheduled for bulk item collection.

Officials say trees, real or artificial, should be free of any decoration including lights, ornaments, etc. before being thrown away.

If you are a Solid Waste Services customer, officials say you can sign up to receive collection service updates by texting your collection date to 732-24.

Once you register, you will receive a text message any time there is a scheduled or unscheduled delay on your collection day.

For more information, visit curibt.charlottenc.gov.