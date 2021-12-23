Part Of Independence Boulevard Closes As Matthews Detectives Investigate A Fatal 7-Car Pileup

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person is dead and several others injured after a 7-car wreck on East Independence Boulevard near I-485 in Matthews.

Detectives say the westbound lane of East Independence Boulevard is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

As the area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time, police urge motorists to choose a different route to avoid the area, which also includes extensive delays traveling on the eastbound side of Highway 74.

Police say several people were taken to the hospital with various injuries due to the crash and one person died.

Preliminary investigation reveals that all the cars involved in the crash were traveling in the same direction.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.