Search Warrants Lead To Drug Bust In Chester County

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Chester County Deputies arrested three individuals for their involvement in distributing illegal drugs after they executed two search warrants at homes in the Great Falls area on Wednesday.

J.D. Lipford, Bryon Wollinsky, and Elizabeth Crosby were all arrested and charged for distributing pressed pills containing Fentanyl, according to a news release.

Police say each suspect has been charged with the following crimes:

Lipford:

Two Counts of Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.

Two Counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Two Counts of Distribution of Drugs Within Proximity of a School.

Wollinsky:

Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.

Crosby:

Two Counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Police say all three subjects are being housed in the Chester County Detention Center.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.