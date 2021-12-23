Should We Change The Definition Of What It Means To Be Fully Vaccinated?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Businesses could soon require their employees to get a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated. Right now, health officials say having a booster will give you the most protection against the omicron variant. New Mexico is now requiring health care workers, teachers, and state employees get boosters by mid-January. And colleges and universities like Yale and Harvard are requiring booster shots for students, faculty, and staff.

Tuesday, the President announced, “Almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, “An unvaccinated person has a 10 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and a 20 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 when compared with those who are fully vaccinated and received their booster dose.”

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said changing the official definition of what it means to be “fully vaccinated” to include only those who have also received a booster shot is “on the table.”

Our question of the night: should we now consider people fully vaccinated when they have three COVID shots?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson