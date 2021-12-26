Police Investigate After Person Found Shot To Death Inside Car In Lancaster 

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a victim, with a gunshot wound, dead inside a running car in Lancaster Christmas morning.

Officers responded to a report of a car running with a person inside around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, officers discovered an adult victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say this victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lancaster Police Department, the Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are all currently investigating this case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.