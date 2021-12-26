Warm Finale to 2021

It may be the day after Christmas, but it feels more like mid-spring. Charlotte topped out at 77º on this Kwanzaa Sunday, which not only is a record high, but is also the hottest day this late in the calendar year on record. To make matters worse for winter-lovers, more heat records may fall by the end of the year. High pressure to our southeast will continue to feed warm air in the Carolinas for much of the week ahead, allowing for temperatures in the 60s and 70s. More record highs are likely to fall as we close out 2021.

While highs will largely remain steady, rain chances will fluctuate. The next few days look dry but expect some showers (and even a few storms) to arrive by midweek. For now, totals look to be around one inch in most communities by year’s end. New Year’s Eve is trending cloudier and wetter.

Tonight: Clouds build. Low: 51°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Some clearing late. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Variable clouds. Very warm. High: 76°. Wind: SW 10-20.