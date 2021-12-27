Panthers Fans Growing Impatient With Matt Rhule, Losing

1/6 Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

2/6 Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Kevin Minter during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

3/6

4/6 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

5/6 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) and defensive end Ndamukong Suh during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)



6/6 Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)











CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule heard the chants from fans during the game that he should be fired as well as the boos as he left the field Sunday following his team’s sixth straight home loss and its 10th defeat in the last 12 games.

As Rhule is nearing the end of his second double-digit loss season Carolina fans are growing restless with a team that seems to lack a direction at quarterback.

Rhule has been searching for answers, even turning to a two-quarterback system that included rotating Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, who returned to action after missing five games with a shoulder injury. That didn’t work.

The Panthers managed just two field goals and were blown out 32-6 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.