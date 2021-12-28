Judge Refuses To Dismiss Alleged Proud Boys Leaders’ Charges

1/2 FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, left, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 28 refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe, with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

2/2 FILE - Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right with megaphone, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 28 refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe, with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)



A federal judge has refused to throw out an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

The case against the four men is a focus of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.