Spring-Like Temps and Storms Ahead of the New Year

AM Headlines:

Breezy and Unseasonably Warm December Day

Rain and Storm Chances Increase Wed/Thu

More Record-Breaking Warmth

Heavy Rain, Possible Storms Late Weekend Discussion:

For the 4th time this month, we tied or broke a record-high temperature yesterday. We are on track right now to have the 3rd or 4th warmest December on record. Highs will once again reach the mid 70s today. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20mph. Rain chances will increase Wednesday and Thursday with a storm or two possible. Severe threat will remain low, but a stronger or storm, or two with damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats. Spotty showers for New Years Eve as temps fall into the mid 60s overnight. A strong cold front will likely bring strong to severe storms across the south New Year’s Day, but by the time the line reaches us here in the Carolinas early Sunday, the severe threat will be much lower. However, this will still be something to watch. Soaking rain will be likely with an inch or more of rainfall possible. Much colder to start the first week of 2022 with highs only reaching the upper 40s Monday.