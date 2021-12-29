Novant Health Launches A New Digital Care Platform To Improve Patient Experience And Health Outcomes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health today announced the launch of a new digital care platform to serve as a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for answers, experts, support and real-time health information. Collectively known as Novant Health Now, today’s launch includes the introduction of two newly developed digital tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, which leverage automated communications and artificial intelligence technologies to help individuals make more informed decisions about with whom, when and where to receive care.

“During this pandemic, we have seen tremendous growth in the demand for virtual care, and also in our digital health and engagement capabilities. Novant Health Now streamlines and simplifies this enhanced online journey for patients looking for real-time, personalized health information, recommendations and care,” said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer, Novant Health. “We’re thrilled to continue pioneering transformative solutions in the health care industry, which is known for being resistant to change.”

With studies suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitization of customer interactions by as much as three years1, the health care system is investing in its in-house capabilities to design and develop digital tools. In addition, Novant Health is partnering with some of the tech industry’s leading innovators, including South Carolina-based Red Ventures and New York-based Hyro, to bring these tools to market.

“When our team goes to the drawing board to brainstorm how we meet the changing needs of our patients, we listen to the voice of the consumer and use these data insights to really inform our strategy,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “It’s not enough to keep up with the trends, we are anticipating these changes and being proactive to ensure our capabilities to deliver the best care. Novant Health Now sets a new industry standard for how health care systems can and should meet rising expectations and increased demand by consumers for digital experiences.”

Novant Health Now, which is accessible to all consumers, and not limited to current Novant Health patients, can be accessed by visiting NovantHealth.org/NOW and includes:

Answers Now — Individuals can use voice or text to get immediate answers to their care questions through tools like chatbots, a 24/7 care connections hotline and 24/7 on-demand virtual care, which makes Novant Health the only healthcare system in the region to offer around-the-clock access to both adult and pediatric experts virtually.

Novant Health’s Virtual Assistant, the newly launched chatbot powered by Hyro’s adaptive conversational AI technology, helps reduce the need for an individual to call and speak with a live representative. In October 2021, the pilot facilitated 20,000 unique conversations with 10,000 actions taken. Use cases include finding physicians and services, scheduling telehealth and physical appointments, information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination registration, live agent support, troubleshooting user issues with the MyChart or the MyNovant apps and answering frequently asked questions.

Hyro’s technology is being leveraged to help improve Novant Health’s call center operations, as well, reducing the average wait time from 8 minutes to 3 seconds and helping to resolve more than 85% of users’ requests without directing to a live agent.

Experts Now – Physician Matcher is the newest tool that assists patients in finding the right expert for faster, more convenient care. Like dating applications, the newly launched Physician Matcher helps connect a consumer with a provider based on personal preferences such as the provider’s gender, years of experience, spoken language and treatment forte. Novant Health is the first healthcare system in the region to develop and offer this algorithm-based search tool that matches patients with the provider closest to their preferences.

Novant Health Now also features the Physician Finder, which helps patients browse doctors and locations, then make an appointment instantly. Filters include specialty, availability, distance, language, gender, LGB+ and transgender health care training.

Access Now – Individuals can set their own health appointments, access medical records and read carefully curated health news through the digitally powered MyNovant App and Novant Health.org. Newly redesigned MyNovant is a health management app that provides streamlined access to a patient’s care team and health information. In addition, the app enables users to find everything from walk-in care nearby to answers by real people in real-time. All tools available through Novant Health Now are also accessible via the app.

In addition to meeting increased consumer demand, the healthcare system cites its ability to positively improve health outcomes as the primary driving force behind its investments in digital health and engagement tools. For example, evidence suggests that higher levels of trust and communication between physician and patients may improve the following: time spent together, medication adherence, shared decision-making, wait times for treatment, patient understanding of risk and patient perceptions of treatment decisions. There is an abundance of evidence to also suggest that increased levels of health literacy improve health outcomes.

“By putting personalized information and recommendations at someone’s fingertips, we’re not only making their lives easier, but we’re helping them live healthier lives. Choosing the right provider to deliver the best care in the most convenient way should be as easy as anything else we use our smartphones or computers to find,” added Cureton.

Following the initial launch, Novant Health Now will continue to add digital health and engagement tools, including a Symptom Checker, which will provide actionable recommendations for care based on an individual’s current symptoms and needs. The Physician Matcher will also continue to evolve with the addition of unique personal identifiers, including LGB+ and Transgender Care, as well as personal preferences, including bedside manner and more.