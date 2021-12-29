StarMed Healthcare Opens South Boulevard Location

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare has expanded its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services by opening a location in the Starmount neighborhood at 6859 South Boulevard near the intersection of Arrowood Road. The site began serving patients in mid-December.

The operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. StarMed is offering testing to people of all ages. There is no cost to the individual, with or without insurance. Patients don’t need a referral and walk-ups are welcome.

A StarMed trained staff member will gently collect a nasal swab sample. You can get quick results (in about 15 minutes) with a rapid antigen test, or a PCR test that will provide your results in a day or so, by email or text message.

The new location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients ages 5 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients must be 18 or older. Vaccinations are proven to be safe and effective. The vaccinations are at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.