StarMed Healthcare Opens South Boulevard Location

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare has expanded its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services by opening a location in the Starmount neighborhood at 6859 South Boulevard near the intersection of Arrowood Road. The site began serving patients in mid-December.
The operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. StarMed is offering testing to people of all ages. There is no cost to the individual, with or without insurance. Patients don’t need a referral and walk-ups are welcome.
A StarMed trained staff member will gently collect a nasal swab sample. You can get quick results (in about 15 minutes) with a rapid antigen test, or a PCR test that will provide your results in a day or so, by email or text message.
The new location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients ages 5 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients must be 18 or older. Vaccinations are proven to be safe and effective. The vaccinations are at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.
“We are thrilled to be offering these important testing and vaccination options,” said Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare CEO. “They are key steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community’s health. We will continue working toward keeping people safe and ending the pandemic, one test and one vaccination at a time.”
For additional information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit StarMed Healthcare’s website.