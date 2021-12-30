Burke County Inmate Dies In Custody

BURKE CO., N.C. — Authorities say an inmate being held in the Burke County Jail was found dead in his cell the day after Christmas.

John Lambert was taken into custody of the Burke County Jail on December 24th, after police charged him with the Assault of a Woman.

Authorities say on December 26th, Lambert was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jail medical staff administered CPR until EMS arrived on the scene to take over, but it was too late.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has requested the NCSBI to investigate Lambert’s death.

